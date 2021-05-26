Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.32% of Ross Stores worth $3,131,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $125.13. 10,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

