Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.