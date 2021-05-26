25,084 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,441,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $147,492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $85,421,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $73,695,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $23,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 46,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stellantis had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Stellantis will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

