Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

TSE:FC traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.65. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,638. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.49. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$10.44 and a 52-week high of C$14.87.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.9839388 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.