Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 857 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 305,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,073 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

