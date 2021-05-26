R1 RCM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 631% compared to the average daily volume of 375 call options.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. 43,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,892. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,631. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 138.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in R1 RCM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.