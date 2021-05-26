Clearway Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.329 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 182,650 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.
About Clearway Energy
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.