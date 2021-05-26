Clearway Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.329 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 182,650 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

