First National Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.73 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

