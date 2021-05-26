First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 106 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,438. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average is $211.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.