Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,899 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. 20,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,371. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

