Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUSA. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 128,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,137. Oâ€™Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95.

