Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

AEP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,542. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.