Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 16,612 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,612 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 425,902 shares of company stock worth $57,565,000 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average is $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

