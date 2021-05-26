Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,761. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

