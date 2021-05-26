Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.67. 75,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,189. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

