Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $270,545,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.16. 9,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

