American International Group Inc. Sells 8,058 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 352,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $5,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. 32,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
