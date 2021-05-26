American International Group Inc. Sells 8,058 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 352,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $5,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. 32,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

