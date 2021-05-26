Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires New Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,193.27. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,185.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,092.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

