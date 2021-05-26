Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

