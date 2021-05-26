Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $85.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.