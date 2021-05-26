Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 571.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
FDX stock opened at $308.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $317.00.
In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
