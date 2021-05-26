Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 571.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $308.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

