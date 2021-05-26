Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $841,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20,450.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

