Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 9,556.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

CI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.85. 18,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.