Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.40 Million

Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $365.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $142.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

