BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,422,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 739,815 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $4,338,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Shares of APD traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.63. 4,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,644. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.13 and a 200-day moving average of $277.41.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

