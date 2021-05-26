CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Market Cap Hits $180,600.37

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $180,600.37 and approximately $159.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

