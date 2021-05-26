Lambda (LAMB) Hits One Day Volume of $7.35 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $77.56 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00076652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00952007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.08 or 0.09721754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00091265 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,256,798 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

