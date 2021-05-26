Berry Global Group (BERY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY):

5/21/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $80.00.

4/15/2021 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $73.00.

4/9/2021 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

