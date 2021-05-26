Berry Global Group (BERY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY):
- 5/21/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $80.00.
- 4/15/2021 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $73.00.
- 4/9/2021 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
