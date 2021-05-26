Lympo Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Lympo has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and $392,263.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00076652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00952007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.08 or 0.09721754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00091265 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

