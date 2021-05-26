Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TC Energy (TRP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TC Energy (TSE: TRP) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

TRP traded up C$0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,446. The company has a market cap of C$60.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.06. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.14.

Get TC Energy Co alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$104,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,885.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.