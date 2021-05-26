Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. 73,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

