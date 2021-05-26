Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $10,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

