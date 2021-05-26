Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.43. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $191.51 and a 1-year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.39.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

