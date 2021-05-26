Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,476 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,593,832. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

