Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $3,623,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.89. 9,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

