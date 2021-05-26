BlackRock Inc. Has $3.93 Billion Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,446,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.21% of Waste Management worth $3,928,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,469,000 after purchasing an additional 523,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

WM traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.79. 5,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

