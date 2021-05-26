Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,115,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 183,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

