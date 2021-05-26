Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,115,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 183,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
