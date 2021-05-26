Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.42. Bruker posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bruker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after buying an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $119,404,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. 2,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

