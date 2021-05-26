MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $486.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,809 shares of company stock worth $56,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

