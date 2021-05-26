Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.40.

UNP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.99. 49,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

