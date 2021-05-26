DA Davidson Increases Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $250.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $235.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.23. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,209. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 1-year low of $174.59 and a 1-year high of $223.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

