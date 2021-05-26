BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 112.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.4% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 53.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $877.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $828.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $881.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

