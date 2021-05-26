Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. 1,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

