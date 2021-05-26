Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 529,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,633 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. 7,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

