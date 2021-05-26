Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 724 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,932. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

