Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

SKYY traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,001. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.