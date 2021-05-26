Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 64,380 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,380 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.80. 8,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.85. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.