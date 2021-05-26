Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hess by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.