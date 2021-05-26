Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $320.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.06 and a 200-day moving average of $302.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

