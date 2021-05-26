Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 71,742 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,742 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 935,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 496.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after buying an additional 678,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 406,372 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JAMF traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 339,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 48,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,701,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,742.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

